Lyttelton Port Company Takes Delivery of Robert Allan Harbor Tug

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-01 21:54:44

In June 2019, Lyttelton Port Company (LPC), New Zealand, took delivery of the Piaka, a RApport 2500 harbour tug, after voyage on its own bottom from Singapore. The vessel was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. of Vancouver B.C. and constructed at ASL Shipyards Ltd. in Singapore. The Piaka is named for the Adderley Head on the south side of the Lyttelton harbour entrance.

The Piaka is a larger and more powerful version of LPC’s RApport 2400 tug, Blackadder, which was also designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built in 2002. LPC is the largest port in the South Island of New Zealand and has a container throughput of over 400,000 TEUs annually. Together, the Piaka and Blackadder are vital to the long-term growth of the port.

Principal particulars of this new design are:

Length O.A.: 25.2 m

Beam, moulded: 12.00 m

Depth, moulded (hull): 4.57 m

Maximum Draft: 5.30 m above bottom of drive

The Piaka was designed and built according to the following LR Class notation:

?100 A1 TUG ?LMC, UMS IWS New Zealand Coastal Service

Main Tank Capacities are:

Fuel Oil: 60 m 3

Fresh Water: 2 m3

The vessel achieved the following results on trials:

Bollard pull, ahead: 78 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead and astern: 13 knots

Side stepping speed: 5 knots

The vessel has been designed to the highest standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to two crew. The Master and Engineer cabins are situated on the lower deck with an office and store space. There is also a spacious mess along with a well- equipped pantry, on the main deck level along with a common washroom.

The tug has been outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship assist and harbour towing. The deck machinery comprises an Ibercisa hydraulic hawser split drum winch spooled with 125 m of line on each side, and a single Ibercisa vertical anchor winch / capstan on the aft deck. A tow post to suit a future fit tow hook is also fitted on the aft deck.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines, each rated 2240 bkW at 1800 rpm, and driving a Schottel SRP 460 FP Z-drive unit with Ø2700 mm propeller through an Ortlinghaus slipping clutch.

A fire fighting system is fitted with 1200 m3/hr pump driven off the front of the port main engine.

The electrical plant consists of two identical Caterpillar C4.4 diesel gensets, each with a power output of 99 ekW.

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of two tiers of cylindrical fenders with the upper tier 500 OD x 300 ID fender and lower 800 OD x 500 ID fenders. 300 x 300 D-fender is fitted along the sheer lines of main deck and 480 x 300 W-fenders are fitted at the stern.

For more information on this unique design or any other vessel designs, please contact design@ral.ca.

