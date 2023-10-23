Lugger: The Legend is Back

[By: Northern Lights Inc.]

Northern Lights Inc. (NLI) proudly re-introduces one of their most popular brands in history, Lugger Propulsion Engines, with a new L4105 and L6105 series.

Lugger propulsion engines are built for long-life durability with a robust design to meet the world’s most stringent environmental and regulatory requirements. The L4105 has a horsepower rating of 174 – 300 and the L6105 has a rating of 255-425.

Northern Lights has retained the outstanding features that built Lugger’s reputation – including individual cylinder heads for ease of service, forged crankshaft, and replaceable wet liners – electronic package truly state-of-of-the-art.

The L6105 will be displayed at this fall’s boat shows, including FLIBS and Workboat. Available for sale in 2024. Trust in the manufacturer of clean marine power solutions – Northern Lights.