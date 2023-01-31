Log-In Logística Intermodal and Nautilus Labs Partner Up

Nautilus Labs, the technology partner pioneering the decarbonization of the ocean supply chain, and Brazil-based Log-In Logística Intermodal, are working together to achieve reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, optimized operations, and successful digital adoption across the latter’s organization.



“We chose to partner with Nautilus with the goals of streamlining and unifying vessel data, achieving quantifiable fuel savings and reduced emissions, and increasing transparency and collaboration among internal stakeholders. We were looking for a solution that allows our operations team and masters to make data-driven decisions to optimize vessel operations and adhere to strict ETAs,” expressed Flavio Gonçalves, Operations Manager at Log-In Logística Intermodal.



Nautilus’s solution was initially implemented on two container vessels of Log-In’s liner fleet that must adhere to strict ETAs. Both vessels leveraged Nautilus to maintain their ETAs, using just-in-time arrival. With Nautilus’s machine learning-based dynamic operating recommendations, the vessels were able to reduce engine output while maintaining a similar speed over ground. Across both vessels and over 439 optimized sailing days, Log-In reduced fuel consumption and cut emissions by 3.12%. The companies have since expanded their partnership across Log-In’s fleet of seven container liners and expect to see substantial gains in value through Nautilus’s fleet-wide efficiency solutions.



While best-in-class artificial intelligence technologies are the cornerstone of Nautilus’s solutions, their human-centric change management programs are equally crucial in setting organizations up for long-term success. Gonçalves remarked, “The partnership helped us drive internal behavior change with great results: Nautilus is more than another platform, they integrate into our existing workflows. Nautilus enabled a smooth transition by quickly demonstrating results [...] They have transformed the way we operate and are an integral partner on our path towards innovation and improved sustainability.”



“We pride ourselves on partnering closely with clients and being attuned to their needs and workflows so that the solutions we create fit into their businesses, and to ensure that the process of getting buy-in from internal stakeholders goes more smoothly,” added Diana Gray, VP, Client Success at Nautilus Labs. “Decarbonization is a team sport, which is why it is critical that we meet our clients where they are, empowering behavioral change across the organization by making the transition as seamless as possible.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.