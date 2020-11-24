Lindsay Blee Now Offering VLSFO In Florida Ports

By The Maritime Executive 11-24-2020

Lindsay-Blee will provide VLSFO in all major ports in Florida, adding to its existing VLSFO supply operations in Colombia.

Lindsay-Blee, a leading independent marine fuel company, along with its JV partner Quest Fuels, announced today that it will be offering Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), meeting the IFO RMG 380 ISO:2010 specification with max sulphur < 0.50% to its clients calling Florida ports. The product will be available in Port Canaveral, Port Tampa, JaxPort, Port Manatee, and all other major ports in Florida, effective immediately.

This expansion gives the Lindsay-Blee Group’s customers the ability to source VLSFO from Lindsay Blee’s supply operations in both Florida and Colombia, providing additional options to obtain high-quality products in the Gulf and Atlantic regions.

Lindsay Blee is now in its 5th year as a supplier in Florida, having supplied vessels with tens of millions of gallons of high quality, low-sulphur Marine Gas Oil (MGO). Lindsay Blee now brings our depth of experience to the VLSFO market in Florida.

