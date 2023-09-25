Light Structures & DNV to Deliver Structural Integrity and Digital Services

Oslo headquartered fibre optic condition monitoring specialist and Norwegian independent energy expert and assurance provider embark on customer-focused cooperation

From left: Niklas Hallgren, CEO at Light Structures and Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for Energy Systems, APAC, DNV

[By: Light Structures AS]

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, and Light Structures AS, the world leading supplier of fiber optic condition monitoring systems based on Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development of new methodologies and solutions at the intersection of structural health monitoring and digital twin functionalities.



The MOU was signed on 18 September 2023 at DNV’s Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore. Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for Energy Systems, APAC, DNV and Niklas Hallgren, CEO at Light Structures were both present at the signing. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in DNV and Light Structures’ shared vision to advance innovative solutions in structural health monitoring and digital twin technologies capable of improving safety at sea as well as unlocking new operational efficiencies with the potential to reduce asset lifecycle maintenance costs.



A key goal of the cooperation is to leverage the inherent value in structural integrity monitoring data acquired using Light Structures’ SENSFIB systems for complex marine and offshore projects. Under the MoU, DNV and Light Structures plan to collaborate on diverse areas including customer requested project and solution design, modelling, hydrodynamic analysis, hybrid twin databases, interfacing, instrumentation, installation & commissioning, and co-marketing activities.



“Our collaboration with Light Structures unlocks the potential to boost digital twin fidelity, resulting in new levels of operational insight for our engineers and customers,” said Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for Energy Systems, APAC, DNV.



“Digitalisation in the maritime sector has streamlined our ability to widen the scope of applications that structural integrity data can benefit, so we are looking forward to exploring new workstreams and project implementations through our work with DNV,” said Niklas Hallgren, CEO, Light Structures

