Liberian Registry Names Commander Jason Boyle VP Of Fleet Performance

The Liberian Registry solidifies its position as the leading flag State in safety and compliance by announcing that Commander Jason Boyle, United States Coast Guard-retired, has been hired as the Vice President of Fleet Performance of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) at Headquarters in Dulles, VA.

Commander (CDR) Boyle recently retired after 20 years in the United States Coast Guard (USCG) where he last served as the Chief, Port State Control division at USCG Headquarters. In this role at USCG headquarters, CDR Boyle was in charge of directing and implementing safety, security, environmental and cybersecurity policy for the USCG’s Port State Control program and engaged international stakeholders via the International Maritime Organization.

Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry, Alfonso Castillero says: “Bringing Jason aboard to join our industry leading Fleet Performance and Prevention team is a huge addition for the Registry and will be a major value-add for our clients. Jason brings the best industry experience when it comes to Port State Control issues. This will continue to support our efforts as a Qualship 21 flag, as well as continue our strong White-List positions in the Tokyo and Paris MOU. I am confident that by having Jason on the team, the Liberian flagged fleet will enjoy even more direct support when it comes to vessel safety and compliance.”

In addition to his time spent covering Port State Control for the USCG in Washington DC, CDR Boyle served at USCG Sector New Orleans where he was the Chief, Inspection Division and oversaw the inspections on US and Foreign Flagged vessels for 200 miles of the Mississippi River. Previous assignments also include Port State Control and Marine Safety positions in Alaska, Washington State, and New Jersey. A native of Pensacola, Florida, CDR Boyle graduated from the Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Trident University.

