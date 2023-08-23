Liberian Registry and WMU Establish “The Yoram Cohen Memorial Scholarship”

WMU: Dr. Tafsir Matin Johansson, Dr. Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., & then-President Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry LISCR: Christine Doherty and Thomas Klenum

In recognition of the profound maritime contributions of LISCR Founder and Chairman Emeritus Yoram Cohen, the Liberian Registry has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University (WMU), creating “The Yoram Cohen Memorial Scholarship.” This undertaking will promote wide-ranging research in maritime and ocean-related studies, focusing on areas such as safe decarbonization of international shipping, innovation and seafarer safety and well-being.

Thomas Klenum, Executive VP of Innovation & Regulatory Affairs at the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented “Yoram Cohen had a lifelong love of the sea and devoted a significant part of his life to responsible environmental stewardship. We want to honor Yoram’s legacy by recognizing the outstanding achievements of the WMU and advancing our mutual interests in the field of maritime education, research, and seafaring affairs. It is our hope that this scholarship will build upon the work of the WMU with advanced graduate research to support innovation and help develop new and sustainable practices for the maritime industry.”

Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., President of WMU noted, “The World Maritime University is delighted to collaborate with the Liberian Registry in establishing “The Yoram Cohen Memorial Scholarship.” This initiative, commemorating Mr. Yoram Cohen's profound maritime contributions, signifies a joint commitment to furthering maritime education and research for a safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable maritime and oceans future. Through this MoU, I am pleased that the Liberian Registry will fund research projects including a resident research fellow at WMU.”



