Laura Martin Appointed to Greater New Orleans Port Safety Council

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-14 17:15:07

Conley Marine Services, located in Harvey, Louisiana, is proud to announce the appointment of Laura Tabor Martin, Director of Sales and Business Development to the Executive Board of the Greater New Orleans Port Safety Council in the position of Membership Chairperson.

Martin commented on her appointment: “I am excited and eager to begin working with the GNOPSC executive board, a board made up of well-respected leaders in the marine industry, to help bring new members in and to learn more regarding waterways infrastructure and security."

Certified as a Subchapter M Lead Auditor and Surveyor through Decatur Marine Audit and Survey, as well as an ISM Lead Auditor, and Designated Person Ashore, Martin is deeply immersed in the gulf coast’s marine market. As an active member in both WIMOs and WISTA, her relationships will help to bolster membership in the Greater New Orleans Port Safety Council and to further the offerings presented on Marine Industry Day.

The Greater New Orleans Port Safety Council (GNOPSC) has been active in southern Louisiana for over 40 years, with a mission to promote safety and security in the navigable waterways of our state and the Gulf of Mexico. In collaboration between local industry leaders and the United States Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the GNOPSC is a forum for identifying, assessing, and addressing navigational safety and security concerns throughout the USCG Captain of the Port area, which encompasses the Lower Mississippi River, Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, Port Allen Route, Atchafalaya River, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, and Tiger Pass.

Conley Marine Services operates a shipyard on the Harvey Canal, offering repairs, maintenance and overhaul and refit services, both topside and below the waterline. Conley Marine also employs a staff of certified auditors and surveyors to help meet the demands of the various regulations facing the blue and brownwater marine markets. Conley Marine’s mission is to help our customers operate more safely and profitably by providing quality repair and maintenance services, project management, vessel audit and survey services, and to embody a safety culture within that protects all employees.

Martin joined the Conley Marine team in March 2019, after a 20-year career in marine technology, and a long-standing family history of mariners, marine engineers and electricians. Martin has a wealth of understanding in the operating intricacies faced by blue- and brown-water marine transportation companies alike.

“We are pleased and honored to have a member of the Conley Marine team sit on a collaborative board of industry professionals and regulators, providing input into important topics such as waterways infrastructure, waterway safety and hurricane preparedness,” says Daniel Babin, President of Conley Marine Services.

