Launching of RAmparts 3700 ASD Tug at Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding

[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]

Robert Allan Ltd. is excited to share that the first RAmparts 3700 ASD Tug hull was successfully launched in August 2024. This tug, designed for Rizhao Port in China, is under construction at Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Company.

The design marks the second collaboration between Robert Allan Ltd. and Rizhao Port. This new build is a significantly larger tug, measuring 37.2 meters in length and 11.8 meters in beam, and is equipped with a powerful 6500 HP propulsion system. The tugboat will enhance marine traffic efficiency for vessels entering and exiting the port, as well as increase the port’s berthing and unberthing capacity.