Largest SCHOTTEL EcoPeller Shipped

The largest SCHOTTEL EcoPeller ever manufactured

The largest SCHOTTEL EcoPeller ever manufactured was recently shipped from the Wismar production facility. The five-bladed SRE 700 features a propeller diameter of 3,600 mm and an input power of 3.2 MW. Thanks to its compact design, the integrated LE-Drive (“embedded L-Drive”) allows more freedom in vessel design. In addition to this, it offers extremely low vibration and noise levels. The thruster’s controllable pitch propeller enables efficiency increases using pitch adjustment. The delivered type also permits the full-feathering function, enabling the propeller blades to be moved to a low-resistance position if required.

The sustainable all-rounder from SCHOTTEL

Since its market launch, the SRE has been gaining use in almost all vessel segments. Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and lateral force, the SRE fulfils all the modern high-performance propulsion unit requirements. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the thruster to produce maximum steering forces and gives top values in terms of overall efficiency and course keeping ability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.

About SCHOTTEL

The SCHOTTEL Group, with its headquarters in Spay/Rhine, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications. Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 MW for vessels of all sizes and types, for more than 70 years. Around 100 sales and service locations worldwide ensure customer proximity.

https://www.schottel.de/

