LALIZAS Montenegro Expands Activities Through the New Service Station

By The Maritime Executive 09-16-2020 07:22:39

Almost two years after its opening in Tivat, LALIZAS Montenegro is pleased to announce that is now authorized for servicing LSA and FFE. This means that from now on LALIZAS Montenegro will act as a Service Station for all major brands, like LALIZAS and ARIMAR.

Service will be offered for products such as lifejackets, life rafts, breathing devices and fire extinguishers. It is significant to note that through this action, a complete solution is provided able

to cover all market needs.

LALIZAS Montenegro has now the ability to provide service for safety and firefighting equipment apart from serving the public through its retail store and the professionals through its wholesale department.

Carrying almost 10,000 different codes in stock, LALIZAS Montenegro is proud to claim that offers high availability and fast deliveries at the same time. In addition, its highly skilled and experienced team, can provide customized solutions to boat owners, mega yachts and professionals.

Mr. Bosko Petrovic, Country Manager, commented: “We are very excited to start now with our Service Station, after 2 years of operation in Tivat. Despite the difficult conditions worldwide, it is obvious that LALIZAS continues to grow and offer its safety services under any circumstances. It is clear that for us, Safety is not just a product, it’s an ongoing process.”

