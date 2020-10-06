Laborde Products Named New Distributor For Scania Usa

Scania North America has elected Laborde Products as the new distributor for Scania Marine Engines along the Gulf Coast and the Midwest Markets.

For over 20 years Laborde Products has been devoted to developing commercial engine brands throughout the United States. This devotion has always included a commitment to the service and support of their engines and products. Laborde’s dedication has propelled their growth and expansion to new opportunities, such as their most recent partnership with Scania North America. Beginning November 1, 2020, Laborde Products will provide Scania Engines to their current and future marine operators. “Laborde Products seeks to represent Scania and our operators with the best engines, service and support in the market.” said Brian Laborde, President of Laborde Products.

Scania Marine provides a range of engines for both propulsion and auxiliary applications including nine, thirteen and sixteen-liter engines. This range is capable of propelling high-speed patrol craft vessels or hauling men and supplies offshore on crew boats and everything in between. Scania Marine engines offer a minimum horsepower of 220 to a maximum of 1150, with RPMs ranging from 1600 to 2300, meeting the United States EPA Tier 2 and Tier 3 requirements. Scania engines are designed with a superior power-to-weight ratio, maintain ease of serviceability and focuses to improve efficiencies for the life of the engine overall.

The Laborde Products Team is excited to increase the scope of their marine business to include the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, and Tennessee. In addition to these states, Laborde Products is also responsible for the southern portions of Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2019, we delivered 91,700 trucks, 7,800 buses as well as 10,200 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 152 billion, of which about 20 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 51,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. For more information visit: www.scaniausa.com.

