Laborde Products Introduces East Coast Sales Representative

By The Maritime Executive 09-01-2020 05:56:16

Laborde Products was named the new engine distributor for the East Coast of the United States for Mitsubishi Marine Engines in April of 2020.

With the expansion of their territory, Laborde Products recently welcomed Peter Licnikas of Lowell, MA to their marine sales team. The Massachusetts Maritime Academy alumnus joins the Laborde team with an extensive resume, including history on both the sales and operations side of the engine business. Licnikas is responsible for growing and representing Mitsubishi Marine Engines along the East Coast as well as Laborde Power Products, which includes Mitsubishi and FPT Barge Power Units and Marine Generators.





