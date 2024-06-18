Laborde Equips Chem Carriers' M/V Jeff O. Norgress With Mitsubishi Engines

[By Laborde Products]

Laborde Products has successfully outfitted the newly constructed M/V Jeff O. Norgress, operated by Chem Carriers, with two Mitsubishi S6R2 engines. Each engine produces 803 horsepower at 1400 RPM, providing superior power and reliability for the vessel.

"Installing the Mitsubishi S6R2 engines in our new M/V Jeff O. Norgress has given our vessel top-notch performance," said Frank Banta, President of Chem Carriers. "These engines are key to meeting our performance standards, giving us the reliable power we need to stay competitive and efficient in this industry."

This initiative underscores Laborde Products' commitment to presenting top-quality engine solutions to the maritime industry.

"Providing Chem Carriers with these high-performance engines for the new M/V Jeff O. Norgress aligns with our mission to support our clients with superior products," commented Trace Laborde, Vice President of Sales at Laborde Products. "We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their operational goals with the best solutions available."

Laborde Products is eager to maintain its role in bolstering Chem Carriers' capabilities and ensuring the maritime industry’s ongoing advancement.