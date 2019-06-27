KONGSBERG Wins Two Awards at Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-27 17:50:05

Kongsberg Maritime has today received two of the Electric & Hybrid Marine Awards presented at an award ceremony in Amsterdam. The company received the Innovation of the Year award for its SAVe Energy lithium-ion energy storage system, and the Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year award for its contribution to the industry over the last 12 months.

“We are proud to receive these accolades. It’s inspirational to see that the market recognise the good work that we now continue to deliver as One KONGSBERG. To us, these awards also confirm that we have been joined by incredible competent people this year through our latest maritime acquisition,” said Egil Haugsdal, Managing Director of Kongsberg Maritime.

Optimised for both hybrid and pure electric vessels, the lithium-ion energy storage system SAVe Energy was recognised by the judging panel as a cost-efficient, low loss system that can significantly lower CO2, NOx and SOx from ships by making environmentally sustainable electric power more accessible.

SAVe Energy is a new, modular energy storage system specifically designed for marine applications where energy storage dimensioning and optimal life-cycle cost is heavily influenced by the required energy capacity. SAVe Energy’s unique modular design lowers the entry barrier for hybridisation or full electrification of ships in all segments and sizes by enabling easy installation and maintenance through standardisation and scalability.

The award for Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year has criteria including product innovation, profitability and commercial success, identifying and establishing new manufacturing and R&D centres and winning new business.

Kongsberg Maritime’s propulsion business is building on traditions dating back to 1849, with on-going investment throughout the years since, including during the recent industry downturn. Manufacturing sites are located mainly in the Nordic countries; Norway, Sweden and Finland, where the large production facility located in Rauma has been undergoing a major refurbishment.

In September 2018 a new podded propulsion system was launched, Elegance, which is designed to meet market demand for smaller, more compact units. This builds on Kongsberg Maritime’s existing electric propulsion product portfolio with the L drive Permanent Magnet Motor Azipull thrusters and a range of Permanent Magnet Tunnel Thrusters and Azimuth Thrusters. 2018 also saw the launch of a new A5 waterjet and a compact tunnel thruster tailor made for the merchant market.

With a judging panel including some of the world’s leading marine journalists, industry experts and academics, the Electric & Hybrid Marine Awards are a sought-after accolade for technology companies committed to delivering green solutions for a sustainable future. This year's live ceremony took place in the exhibition hall at the Electric & Hybrid World Expo in Amsterdam, Thursday, June 27.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.