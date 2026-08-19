Kongsberg Maritime Awarded Deck Machinery Contract for New FPSO Development

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a substantial contract with a major energy operator to deliver advanced deck machinery for a new Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for an offshore development in Asia.

The contract covers a fully integrated mooring and deck machinery solution, including chain pull-in winches, chain stoppers, fairleads, riser pull-in winches, and associated control and automation systems. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for mid-2027.

A notable technical feature of the project is the large mooring chain dimension, reflecting the demanding operating conditions of the FPSO and Kongsberg Maritime’s capability to design and supply high-capacity, heavy-duty deck machinery.

“We are pleased to continue our cooperation with this customer on another FPSO development,” said Marte Tyldum, SVP Kongsberg Maritime Handling. “This project demonstrates our ability to deliver robust deck machinery solutions for complex offshore applications, combining strong engineering competence with reliable automation and control systems.”

The award represents a similar repeat order from the customer, following Kongsberg Maritime’s earlier contract for another FPSO development. The new agreement further strengthens the established relationship between the two companies and builds on successful project execution.

Under the contract, IP Huse will be responsible for the mechanical design of the deck machinery, while Kongsberg Maritime will deliver the automation, control systems and overall project management. The mechanical components will be manufactured in Norway at IP Huse’s facilities on Harøy, ensuring close integration between engineering, production and delivery.

By combining Norwegian manufacturing expertise with advanced automation and project execution capabilities, Kongsberg Maritime continues to support FPSO operators with reliable, scalable solutions tailored to demanding offshore developments.