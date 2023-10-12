Kongsberg Digital & Ankeri Partner to Offer its Aware Mobile Application

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Ankeri, a leading provider of cloud-based software platforms for the maritime industry. This collaboration will see Ankeri's Aware mobile application integration into Kongsberg Digital's marketplace for maritime clients, offering users an intuitive tool to understand fleet performance and sustainability trends.

Aware is a mobile and desktop application that creates easy-to-grasp insight into fleet performance by leveraging the complex fleet data created by vessel sensors and operation systems. By seamlessly integrating data points such as position, GPS speed, and consumption figures, users can gain a comprehensive overview of a ship's performance without needing expert knowledge. The application emphasizes collaboration, allowing users to provide feedback, interact, and contribute meaningfully. Beyond visualization, Aware generates actionable insights from fleet performance data, prompting users to make informed decisions.

The application is added to the marketplace for Kongsberg Digital's maritime clients. Aware will use high-frequency data extracted for the vessels using Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight ship-to-cloud infrastructure. As the maritime industry is set to reduce its emissions to meet new standards for lower emissions, Aware is equipped to provide an engaging view of every vessel's Carbon Intensity Index (CII), ensuring users have an up-to-date view of CII development.

"At Kongsberg Digital, our mission is continually enhancing the maritime experience by integrating innovative solutions. Partnering with Ankeri and bringing the Aware application into our ecosystem reinforces our commitment to this mission and ensures that our Vessel Insight users have access to tools that simplify and amplify the value of their data," said Kim Evanger, Director of Ecosystem at Kongsberg Digital.

"Ankeri was built on the premise of transforming the maritime industry through the power of data. Our collaboration with Kongsberg Digital is a significant stride towards this vision, allowing us to extend the capabilities of Aware to a broader community. Together, we're empowering maritime professionals to harness data in ways that drive meaningful change and progress," said Kristinn Aspelund, CEO of Ankeri.

