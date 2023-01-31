KENC Receives Contract for Design & Build of Lifting Frame

KENC Engineering B.V. has received a contract from an undisclosed party to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame.



For hammering operations during the construction of two US offshore wind farms, KENC has the assignment to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame (HQLF). The HQLF integrates a Balltec quick connect receptacle and a 750mT piling hammer. The scope includes installation aids for easy onsite assembly. The challenge here is to deliver a fatigue friendly lifting frame that is also easy inspectable. KENC’s experience previous and similar lifting

frames is the reason KENC is awarded with this scope. The tool will be delivered in Q1 of 2023 and deployed in the

summer of 2023. Vincent Vinkoert, business development manager at KENC: I’m very excited to kick of the new year

with this beautiful project for our client. The engineering is already in full swing and we look forward to delivering a

successful tool in the coming months.”

