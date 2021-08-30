KDI to Supply Zamboanga City State College with Training Simulators

The Zamboanga City State College of Marine Sciences and Technology in the Philippines is to receive a complete package of full mission and desktop K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulators

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has further cemented its considerable presence in the Philippines with a new contract win. Under the terms of the freshly-signed agreement, KDI will supply the campus of Zamboanga City State College of Marine Sciences and Technology with a complete package of full mission and desktop K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulators, providing state-of-the-art simulation of bridge and engine room environments. This substantial delivery of integrated, next-generation technology is scheduled for October 2021.

Awarded through Kongsberg Digital’s local partner, the ed tech firm PCI Technologies, the contract was secured through a recognition of KDI’s superior offering: market-leading console, equipment and software quality, reinforced by a strong, dependable, local support network and an available local user group.

The Zamboanga City State College now joins the majority of training centers in the Philippines, which have placed their trust in KDI simulators, knowing that the immersive, all-encompassing, hands-on experience they provide will ensure that their graduates leave with the highest degree of competence and the best possible chance of becoming licensed seafarers.

“For KDI, building a relationship with the Zamboanga City State College of Marine Sciences and Technology not only helps us to assist in guaranteeing the professionalism of future maritime graduates, but also cements our already leading position within maritime training in the Philippines,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital. “Zamboanga City is the country’s largest exporter of tuna and other marine products, and this contract confirms KDI’s strong global position within training for crews and operators in the fishery segment.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.