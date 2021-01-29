Karatzas Marine Advisors Invites Offers for Jones Act Tank Barge

By The Maritime Executive 01-29-2021 11:34:57

Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co., acting as Exclusive Shipbroker / Shipbroker of Record on behalf of the Sellers, is pleased to invite buying interest and offers for the 82,000-bbl Jones Act Tank Barge “DBL 79”, presently located in Washington State. As per Mandate, the sale process is to proceed as expediently as possible but in a manner maximizing value for the Sellers; interested parties are invited to inspect and submit offers by the second half of February 2021, tentatively, as outlined in the “Terms of Sale”.

Information on the Asset can be found online at www.karatzas.auction under “Transactions” tab for Tank Barge “DBL 79” (https://www.karatzas.auction/sale-of-dbl79-tank-barge-jonesact). The Sale of the Asset will be undertaken under the “Terms of Sale” and the contemplated “MOA for Sale and Purchase of DBL 79”, both documents made available online on same website. Extensive gallery of recent photographs of the Asset have been also posted online, including photographs of cargo tanks taken in late 2019; likewise for Certificate of Documentation, Class Certificate, General Arrangement. Drawings, Piping System Drawings, and a recent Independent Condition Survey Report can also be found online for registered “Members” of the website Karatzas Auction under “Documentation”, and also are available, upon request, to interested parties via email at < info@BMKaratzas.com >.

The Tank Barge “DBL 79” was delivered by Zidell Marine Corporation, Portland, OR (Hull No 676) in December 2008, and it’s 6149 GT ITC and 3852 NT ITC and principal dimensions of 344.5´ x 78.0´ x 30.0´. The Asset is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) as “Maltese Cross A1, Oil Tank Barge, Unrestricted Service”. Last known cargoes have been gasoline, and ultra low sulphur diesel. As can be seen from recent pictures, the Asset is expected to be found in impeccable condition, as it has been maintained to well-known, very high standards of one-and-only operator since delivery from the shipbuilder. The Asset is located in the Seattle area, and can be made available, by arrangement, for superficial, pre-purchase inspection for qualified interested parties.

Basil M Karatzas, Founder of Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co. and Shipbroker in charge of the Sale, commented: “We are honored to be trusted with this Mandate by the Owners of the Assets. We are looking forward to a well-advertised marketing campaign, canvassing thoroughly the market and executing expertly with qualified buyers for the Sale of this modern, top-quality, Jones Act ocean tank barge. Assets in the inland and coast marine market, despite the challenges of COVID-19, have limited substitutes while steel plate pricing and replacement costs have ticked up, favoring good prospects”.



