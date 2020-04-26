Karatzas Marine Advisors Invites Offers for Jones Act Tank Barge

By The Maritime Executive 04-23-2020 10:04:20

Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co, a shipbrokerage and shipping finance advisory firm, has been appointed as the Exclusive Shipbroker / Shipbroker of Record for the Sale of the Tank Barge “DBL 24”. As per Mandate, Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co. is pleased to invite interested parties to certain information on the Asset, inspections of the Asset and offers to be provided by May 20th, 2020, at the latest, as outlined in the “Terms of Sale”.

Information on the Asset can be found online at www.karatzas.auction under “Transactions” tab for Tank Barge “DBL 24” (https://www.karatzas.auction/dbl24-tank-barge-karatzas-auctions). The Sale of the Asset will be undertaken under the “Terms of Sale” and the contemplated “MOA for Sale and Purchase of DBL24”, both documents made available online on same website. Recent photographs of the Asset have been also posted online, including photographs of cargo tanks taken in late 2019. Certificate of Documentation, Class Certificate, General Arrangement, Drawings, Piping System Drawings, and a recent Independent Condition Survey Report can also be found online under “Documentation” and are available, upon request, to interested parties.

Tank Barge “DBL 24” was built in 2007 by Bollinger Marine Fabricators Inc at Amelia, LA, and it’s 1754 GRT Gross Tonnage and 1403 NRT Net Tonnage, with dimensions of 297.5´ x 54.0´ x 13.0´ and classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) as “Maltese Cross A1, Oil Tank Barge, Intra-Coastal Waterway Service”. Last known cargoes have been ethanol. As can be seen from recent pictures, the Asset is expected to be found in impeccable condition, as it has been maintained to well-known, very high standards of one-and-only operator since delivery from the shipbuilder. The Asset is located in New York area, and can be made available, by arrangement, for superficial, pre-purchase inspection by qualified interested parties.

Basil M Karatzas, Founder of Karatzas Marine Advisors and Shipbroker in charge of the Sale, stated: “We are honored to be trusted with this Mandate by the Owners of the Asset. We are looking forward to executing expertly with qualified buyers for the Sale of this high-quality tank barge Asset in the Jones Act market, at a time when seaways transport and storage for liquid cargoes is of paramount importance to keeping supply chains intact under the challenges of COVID-19”.

