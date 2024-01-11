K Marine Ship Management and Solverminds Develop SIRE 2.0 Management Module

[By: Solverminds]

K Marine Ship Management Pte. Ltd. (KMSM), a ship management company of the Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) Group, completed the development of a dedicated SIRE 2.0-ready management module with SVM Solutions and Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Solverminds). This development is ahead of the initiatives of other companies.

The SIRE 2.0 based, Vetting Inspection module is a part of the KONeCT ERP developed in collaboration with Solverminds basis their Digital Ship Management ERP MACK. This solution is expected to become a benchmark for operational efficiency in the inspection space, while enhancing user experience by virtue of simplicity, intelligence, and capability of complying with the ever-shifting tides of the shipping industry.

The Solution, implemented within KONECT’s Safety & Inspection Management suite, works as a comprehensive reporting, inspection management, and repository platform which further encompasses the new concepts of CVIQ as per SIRE 2.0’s new structure.

KONeCT is Digital Ship Management ERP adopted by KMSM and developed by Solverminds. KONeCT includes the Safety Management System, QHSE, Inspection Management, Planned Maintenance, Procurement and Competence/Learning Management and many more functions to be a fully integrated solution. KONeCT contributes towards Big Data Initiatives, Process Optimization and Safe Operations of KMSM.

KONeCT stands to be one of the first platforms in the world to incorporate the new process of Negative Observation and follow-ups based on the categorization and Cause Analysis; hence allowing an efficient and structured management of Vetting Reporting with SIRE 2.0 compliance at its core. Validations and rules have been built in carefully to avoid any human errors and automate the next processes.