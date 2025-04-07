Jotun & Thoresen Shipping New Agreement to Maintain Clean Hull with HSS

[By: Jotun]

Jotun, a leading provider of high-performance hull coatings and solutions for the global maritime industry, has entered into a commercial agreement with Singapore/Thailand- based shipowner Thoresen Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. for the adoption of Jotun Hull Skating Solutions (HSS), a revolutionary proactive cleaning solution to advance on hull performance and vessel efficiency.

Under the new partnership, Thoresen Shipping has selected bulk carrier Thor Brave for the implementation of HSS. Designed to maintain a clean hull throughout the vessel’s entire sailing interval, HSS will enhance operational efficiency through preserving fuel, cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity.

A key component of Jotun´s HSS is the HullSkater, the first robotic technology that has been purpose-designed in collaboration with Kongsberg for proactive hull cleaning. Combined with ultra-premium SeaQuantum Skate antifouling that works in perfect symbiosis with the HullSkater, HSS enables Thor Brave to prevent early stage fouling to contribute positively towards the sustainability agenda.

Commenting on the partnership, Thoresen Shipping’s Managing Director Andy Hillier said: "We at Thoresen Shipping are excited by our partnership with Jotun to help redefine the next generation of hull and vessel performance. We are pleased to have signed this agreement and taken a step towards decarbonization with Jotun’s HSS to support our vision of delivering a high-quality service with a passion for being the best in class for cost control and in caring for our environment. We also hope this encourages further industry partnerships and efforts to reduce global carbon emissions."

As the maritime industry pursues its ambitious net zero emissions target by, or around, 2050, optimizing vessel efficiency has become a critical priority. Keeping the hull clean is regarded as one of the ‘lowest hanging fruits’ of decarbonization. A solution like HSS driving proactive biofouling management is not just an operational best practice but a sustainability imperative, offering effective and immediate pathway towards positive contribution to carbon intensity indicator (CII) and other operational efficiency indicators.

Kristine Anvik Leach, Managing Director of Jotun Thailand commented: "We look at HSS, with the HullSkater as the core element, as a ground-breaking approach to biofouling management. We are absolutely delighted that Thoresen Shipping understands the potential of HSS when it comes to their business practices as well as the impact it has on the environment as a whole. As a company, we strive to go beyond improving operational efficiency by also focusing on concrete environmental goals and fostering deeper relations with our community. This agreement supports our clean shipping commitment, and we are hopeful of its ripple effect to progressively reaffirm how small changes can set the example for what a sustainable shipping industry should look like in the future."

The partnership between Jotun and Thoresen Shipping will assist the integrated shipowner and operator of bulk carriers in accelerating its zero-carbon vision as it takes a leading role in promoting sustainable growth in the maritime industry through its environmental efforts.