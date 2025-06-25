Jotun Joins RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program

[By: Jotun]

Jotun, the global leader in marine coatings, are proud to be announced as the latest member of RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program. Jotun brings nearly a century of expertise in protecting vessels and infrastructure — combining science, technology, and sustainability to advance safer, cleaner, and more efficient maritime operations.

The partnership between Jotun and RightShip reflects a shared commitment to minimising harm to both air and water, while improving vessel performance across the global fleet. With Jotun’s ongoing Clean shipping commitment, focusing on cutting carbon emissions, preserving fuel, and protecting biodiversity, Jotun relies on good partnerships and initiatives like RightShip, driving real environmental impact through creating more awareness on the topic.

"Joining forces with RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program is a significant milestone for Jotun. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing environmental stewardship and innovation in the maritime industry. As a leader in the industry, we are also committed to contribute with knowledge, innovations and technologies, and working together with RightShip to do so will create great benefits for the shipping industry," said Jessica Doyle, Sales Director Shipping at Jotun.

During Nor-Shipping in June, Jotun presented its latest flagship solution, HPS 2.0 (Hull Performance Solutions). Part of the solution, beside delivering technical service, hull condition management and performance guarantees, is three different products – tailored to different trades.

SeaQuantum X200 and SeaQuantum XT delivers high performance for vessels navigating in predictable and high-fouling trade routes, respectively, using patented silyl methacrylate binder technology for long-lasting protection. SeaQuantum X200 has recently proven and validated performance of 1% average speed loss as per ISO 19030 by DNV. The third product, SeaQuest Endura II stands out as the world’s first tin-free, biocidal fouling release coating optimised for flexibility and slime resistance in unpredictable trades, offering environmental advantages without compromising performance.

"With the launch of HPS 2.0, Jotun delivers a Tailored to Trade hull performance solution that are technology-neutral, including premium SPC and biocidal FRC options. Our active efforts towards zero harm content are exemplified by the introduction of the first tin-free biocidal FRC as part of HPS 2.0, emphasizing our position as the Home of Hull Performance – and it is a string contribution to the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program."

Besides HPS, Jotun also contributes to hull performance with its cutting-edge Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) developed in collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime, combining robotics with advanced coatings to deliver proactive, in-water hull cleaning ensuring a clean hull even in the most challenging operations. During Nor-Shipping, Lloyd’s Register awarded the world’s first Recognised Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval to Jotun's SeaQuantum Skate antifouling coating, alongside type approval certification for the HullSkater, making it the first fully integrated hull cleaning and coating solution to be certified by a classification society.

“We are proud to welcome Jotun to the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program and look forward to the transformative impact their cutting-edge solutions will have on driving safer, more sustainable maritime operations.” said Ajinkya Kadam, Head of Partnerships at RightShip. He added, “The accelerating momentum of the Program underscores the industry’s collective drive for innovation and collaboration in pursuit of a zero-harm maritime future.”

Jotun joins the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program to promote greater adoption of environmentally responsible solutions. The goal is to accelerate industry progress toward more sustainable vessel operations by offering products that are not only high-performing but also reduce harmful content and emissions. Through this partnership, Jotun and RightShip aim to amplify each other’s efforts in fostering a more responsible maritime ecosystem — one that prioritizes both operational excellence and the health of our oceans.