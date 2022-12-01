John Rapacki Joins Compass Logistics & Marine

[By: Compass Logistics & Marine]

Compass Logistics & Marine LLC is proud to introduce John Rapacki as their new Chief Commercial Officer. In this position he will build upon the team’s well-established reputation and capabilities, and advance the company's commercial strategy, growth, and long-term success.

John has twenty years of experience in sales, business development, and project cargo operations. He developed his expertise with leading international brands that include Dockwise, Mammoet, Red Box Energy Services, Bechtel, and Swire.

John and company founder Danny James both graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 2003. While their initial career paths differed, with Danny joining the U.S. Marine Corps and John sailing as a Merchant Marine Officer, a shared commitment to service, achievement, teamwork, and leadership endures to this day. These fundamental values will help drive continued business growth, team development, and customer success.

Compass Logistics & Marine LLC is a US customs broker, domestic and international logistics company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company has a strong global network and serves a valued collection of customers worldwide in the marine, industrial, retail, and government sectors. The organization’s core strength is its dedicated team of transportation professionals driven by accountability, communication, performance, and customer satisfaction.



