Jessica Tyson Awarded Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service

Captain Jessica Tyson

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-22 17:44:15

Former trustee, current Board member of Human Rights at Sea and Sedgemoor District Council’s deputy harbor master and Nautilus Council member, Captain Jessica Tyson, has been awarded the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.

In 2015, Her Majesty, The Queen graciously signed the Royal Warrant for the new State Award, the “Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.”

The Award is given to those who are serving or have served in the Merchant Navy and fishing fleets of the UK, Isle of Man or Channel Islands for exemplary service and devotion to duty, rewarding those who have set an outstanding example to others.

Tyson said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service. It is a tremendous privilege and a great honor, most unexpected so very special. It is extremely gratifying to be recognized by my own industry which covers such a wide and varied spectrum of jobs and opportunities for all members of society.

“I am immensely proud of the Merchant Navy and what it contributes to the world on a daily basis particularly those selfless acts of humanity that are often missed by the world, rescuing people in distress at sea.

“Working with Human Rights at Sea has brought that into sharp relief. I have been extremely fortunate to have met and have worked with extraordinary people along the way which fuels my desire for others to have the opportunities and experiences that I have been afforded.”

Human Rights at Sea Founder, David Hammond, commented: “On behalf of the Trustees we are immensely proud of Jessica’s achievement, her valued counsel and continued support to the charity in-between a very busy deputy harbor master’s role.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.