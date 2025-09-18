JBS Terminais Has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain]

Portchain today announced JBS Terminais will join the Portchain Connect network. JBS Terminais will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with JBS Terminais to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables JBS Terminais to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counterpropose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

“Portchain Connect has been a valuable tool in bringing more clarity and collaboration to berth alignment, ensuring all partners stay informed and aligned.” Bruno Duarte, Operational Strategy and Performance Coordinator at JBS Terminais

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy- to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication, and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

"We are proud to partner with JBS Terminais as they join the growing Portchain Network, working together to achieve smarter, faster, and more coordinated berth alignment." Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain