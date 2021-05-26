Japanese Trio of Orders for Solar Solve Marine

Solar Solve Marine was delighted to receive three orders at the same time from one of their Distributors in Japan. The UK based manufacturer of SOLASOLV® roller screens for ships’ navigation bridge windows received the orders for a total of 37 SOLASOLV® roller screens. The screens are for two bulk carriers and a car carrier being built by three Japanese shipyards: Japan Marine United Corporation, Oshima Shipbuilding and Shin Kurushima Dockyard.

These orders show that, despite an ongoing worldwide pandemic, owners are still placing orders for ships and keeping the ship yards busy, which is great for the marine industry.

Since 1987 Solar Solve Marine has supplied more than 176,275 screens and roller blinds to over 18,250 vessels worldwide, and all products are ISO 9001:2015 quality assured. The company’s main product line is the well-known SOLASOLV® range of heat rejecting, anti-glare roller screens for navigation and control room windows.

The primary benefit of SOLASOLV® roller screens is to ensure safer navigation by reducing glare and reflection on display screens and bridge equipment so they are easier to read, and to provide a clear outward view without eye-strain. SOLASOLV® sunscreens are the only screens in the world to be Type Approved by Lloyd’s, ABS, DNV and RINA making them suitable for installation on ships classed under the necessary requirements set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Carl Johnson, Solar Solve’s Operations Manager commented, “Orders for new ships continue to be placed unabated which means shipyard order books are filling up fast for some years ahead. We welcome these orders from our Japanese Distributor as it means the SOLASOLV® brand is being chosen by the shipyards and ship owners to be installed on their newly built vessels which will be soon getting ready to be handed over after successful sea trials have taken place.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.