Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Visits Port of Colombo

SLPA Chairman Mr. Keith D. Bernard presents a token of appreciation to Hon. Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs - Mr. TAKEI Shunsuke.

Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. TAKEI Shunsuke visited the Port of Colombo learn about the ongoing developments in the Port of Colombo. The visit took place on February 3rd, 2023. During the visit the Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs also met the Chairman of Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) – Mr.Keith D. Bernard and other higher officials at the main control tower of the Port. The Chairman of SLPA explained to the Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the progress of the developments of the East Container Terminal (ECT), the West Container Terminal and the North Port Development Project. The SLPA Chairman thanked the Japanese Government and the people of Japan for the invaluable support extended by them for development of Port sector in Sri Lanka, particularly towards the Jaya Container Terminal and the developments at the Port of Trincomalee.



The high level Japanese delegation at the Port of Colombo also comprised His Excellency MIZUKOSHI Hideaki - Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mr. TUTSUMI Tarou - Director, Southwest Asian Division, Mr. ANDO Toshiaki - Executive Assistant to the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. TOKITA Yuji - Director, Second Country Assistance Planning Department, Mr. IWASE Kichiro - Assistant to Minister/Director-General Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ms. MATSUYAMA Miina - Third Secretary, Embassy of Japan in India, Mr. KATSUKI Kotaro - Minister Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka and Mr. OZAKI Takeshi, First Secretary - Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka.

