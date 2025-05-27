Isle of Man Ship Registry Welcomes First of a New Generation of Tankers

[By: Isle of Man Ship Registry]

A state-of-the-art tanker representing a new generation of environmentally focused vessels designed to meet its owners’ special trading requirements has gone into service under the Isle of Man flag.

The new build 10,600 DWT LETTIE PG IMO II coated oil product and chemical tanker is the first of three ordered by Pritchard-Gordon Tankers (PG Tankers) in an ongoing fleet renewal programme.

Built at the CMJL Ding Heng shipyard in China and launched in September 2024, it has been designed by Swedish headquartered FKAB Marine Design.

Based in the North East of England, PG Tankers specialises in transporting crude oil, refined petroleum products, chemicals and biofuels in environmentally sensitive areas, using purpose built, shallow draft, double hull tankers.

To meet PG Tankers’ sustainability initiative, a number of new technologies have been implemented into LETTIE PG’s design.

The tanker is methanol fuel ready, has peak-shaving power batteries, with solar powered charging, zero emissions discharge capability and cold ironing compatibility.

It also features FKAB’s patented F-Bow and benefits from extensive CFD optimization to improve wave resistance and hull flow.

With its integrated propulsion system, including a twisted leading-edge rudder and a carefully matched propeller-hull configuration, LETTIE PG achieves impressive performance in speed, efficiency and minimized underwater noise and cavitation.

Cameron Mitchell, IOMSR director, said: “We are very proud to welcome LETTIE PG to the IOMSR fleet.

“This vessel represents a new generation of environmentally focused tanker design, tailored to unique trading requirements and it demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability.

“We are very proud to support this forward-thinking vessel under the Isle of Man flag and commend PG Tankers on its leadership in innovative and sustainable shipping.”

IOMSR believes the maritime industry has a collective responsibility to respond to the climate emergency and is working with several ship owners on sustainability.

That work includes playing a key role in the development of a high-tech sail aimed at reducing shipping emissions.

The world’s most powerful sailing cargo ship, BERGE OLYMPUS, is also operating under the Isle of Man flag.

IOMSR became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an industry-led alliance working towards decarbonising the international maritime shipping sector.

It is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action and the World Economic Forum. Members include more than 120 organisations from the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors

In another industry leading development, in April 2022 IOMSR become the first flag state in the world to reduce registration fees for ships deploying green technology.

The measure gives ship owners a 15 per cent reduction on their annual registration fee. The reduced fee is available to operators of cargo ships, commercial yachts or passenger ships which are investing in biofuel, alternative fuels, wind, or shore-side energy technology.

IOMSR is one of the world’s leading flag states and is ranked 18 in the world by Clarkson’s with around 300 ships and 12.5m GT under its flag. The registry has held top spot on the Paris MoU Port State Control whitelist and is on the whitelist in the Tokyo MoU rankings.

The registry is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency and is a Category One member of the Red Ensign group.