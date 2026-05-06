IRClass Academy Holds Port Facility Security Officer Training in Mauritius

[By: IRClass Academy]

IRClass Academy, the training arm of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), reinforced its commitment to global maritime capacity-building by delivering a specialized Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) training programme in compliance with the ISPS Code in Mauritius.

The three-day programme was conducted in support of the Mauritius Port Authority’s (MPA) ongoing efforts on ensuring that all Port facilities operating at Port Louis Harbour are maintaining security up to the required standard. As a Recognized Security Organization (RSO), IRS has recently completed Port Facility Security Assessments for some facilities operating at Port Louis Harbour in Mauritius. Building on this engagement, and with the full support of MPA, IRClass Academy organized the training, incorporating practical, hands-on workshops for industry professionals.

Participants commended the programme for its strong practical focus, which equipped them with essential skills to enhance port security in line with international standards. The Port Facility Operators and the MPA are working in close collaboration with IRS with a view to further strengthen port security.

“Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering safer and more efficient global ports through targeted education and collaboration. IRClass Academy is proud to extend its worldwide knowledge-sharing efforts to Mauritius, supporting local industries in meeting global standards,” said Mr. Amit Bhatnagar, Head, IRClass Academy.