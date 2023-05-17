Invitation: ABB Marine & Ports Media Event

ABB Marine & Ports Media Event

[By: ABB]

It is our pleasure to invite you to a media event on 31 May in London where ABB will unveil our new groundbreaking marine propulsion innovation concept. This is an important launch for ABB, a leader in electric marine propulsion, as the concept has the potential to revolutionize the marine industry and deliver unprecedented gains in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.



Please find the details about the event in the invitation, which you can download below. You are cordially invited to register your intention to join us, either in person or online, to [email protected] or [email protected], kindly stating your preference in your RSVP.



For more information, please visit: http://www.abb.com

