International Body Established to Support the Use of GHG Emissions Data

[By ClassNK]

The Global Ro-Ro Community (GRC)*^1, whose participants include Ro-Ro carriers and other stakeholders, and which covers approximately 80% of the transport capacity of the global car carrier fleet*^2, has established the GRC Council (GRCC), a body responsible for the operation of the GRC. Since the establishment of the GRC, ClassNK has participated as an independent verifier. In connection with the establishment of the GRCC, ClassNK has also contributed to the development of its operational foundation through the formulation of the Governance Framework and data handling rules.

With the establishment of the GRCC, a formal governance framework has been put in place for the continuous review and improvement of emissions accounting methodologies and data handling rules. This will strengthen the environment in which not only Ro-Ro carriers, but also cargo owners and vehicle manufacturers, can utilize reliable and transparent GHG emissions data. As a result, emissions management and decarbonization efforts throughout the supply chain can be advanced more effectively. In addition, the continuous improvement of internationally aligned emissions accounting methodologies is expected to enhance the transparency of environmental information and promote decarbonization across the industry.

ClassNK will continue to support decarbonization efforts of shipping companies, cargo owners, vehicle manufacturers, and other stakeholders through the promotion of emissions accounting based on reliable primary data, drawing on its expertise and experience as an independent verifier.

Background to the Establishment of the GRCC

Growing demand for reliable primary emissions data is being driven by developments such as FuelEU Maritime, the IMO's greenhouse gas reduction measures, and the advancement of corporate Scope 3 emissions disclosure requirements. Against this background, the GRC was established in 2024 to promote cross-industry collaboration between Ro-Ro carriers and cargo owners. The GRC brings together Ro-Ro carriers, independent verifiers, cargo owners and other stakeholders to improve the accuracy, transparency and comparability of greenhouse gas emissions accounting. Participating companies account for approximately 80% of the transport capacity of the global car carrier fleet and are working to establish an industry-wide emissions data platform.

As these activities have expanded, the maintenance and improvement of the methodology, the management of data handling rules, and the transparency of decision-making processes have become increasingly important challenges. As a self-governing organization of carriers and verifiers, the GRCC is responsible for the ongoing review and enhancement of the GRC Methodology*^3, data handling rules and related governance documents. Through these efforts, the GRCC is expected to contribute to carriers' communication of environmental performance and to support more effective Scope 3 emissions management and enhanced decarbonization strategies such as by cargo owners and vehicle manufacturers, while also improving the transparency of environmental information throughout the supply chain.

ClassNK's Role

Since the establishment of the GRC, ClassNK has served as an independent verifier and provides verification services for GHG emissions data in accordance with the GRC Methodology. By supporting transparent and consistent emissions accounting based on verified primary data, ClassNK contributes to the development of a trusted emissions data foundation for the Ro-Ro sector.

In preparation for the establishment of the GRCC, ClassNK participated in the development of the GRC Governance Framework and data handling rules and supported the preparation of related maritime legal documentation.

Furthermore, Mr. Hiroshi Ochi, General Manager, Green Certification Department, ClassNK has been elected Vice-Chair of the GRCC, among other contributions made by ClassNK toward the establishment and operation of the new governance framework.