Intercruises Offers Expanded Range of Port Operations Services

L-R: Miquel Biosca, Robert Moroney, Nohemí Alcaucer Marti

By MarEx 2019-05-30 17:28:56

Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, an experienced global business offering ground handling and port operation services to the ocean and river cruise industry, has established a Global Port Operations Team providing a comprehensive range of vessel and crew services in destinations around the world.

Since 2005, Intercruises has been offering port agency, but following strong growth and consistent demand for a wider array of services, a dedicated team has been setup to offer a full catalog of port operation solutions. Cruise lines and third parties, such as concessionaires, can customize service agreements according to their needs, ranging from a single service, to having Intercruises as their one point of contact for all port operations services, for all vessels, in all ports.

The range of services on offer are categorized as below:

• Agency: A scale of services, ranging from standard legal representation and port agency coordination, to full general agency, including itinerary planning support and all berth reservations

• Logistics: Solutions for both commercial calls and dry-dock projects, including shipping, warehousing, transportation and customs brokerage

• Crew: Services for on board, embarking & disembarking crew, such as accommodation, transportation, visas & legal representation, medical care and tours

• Terminal: Management of services related to vessel terminal operations, including security and luggage/stevedoring

“This is the natural evolution of this service area and enables greater customization, with cruise lines able to select individual or multiple port operations services as per their requirements. A cruise line could contract us to manage a significant amount of their port operations worldwide, or may want us to focus on a specific service in one port. Overall it is about delivering a consistent, efficient and high quality service tailored to the needs of our cruise line partners.” Said Ramon Hurtado, Global Product & Operations Manager

The Intercruises Global Port Operations Team works with cruise lines, ports and Intercruises’ network of local destination teams to ensure smooth operations and a consistently high quality of service. The team is led by Robert Moroney, who joined Intercruises in January 2019 as Global Port Operations Manager, based in Fort Lauderdale. Robert is supported by Miquel Biosca, Global Port Operations Business Development Manager and Nohemí Alcaucer Marti, Global Logistics Manager. Both have been working at Intercruises for a number of years and are based in the Intercruises Corporate Office in Barcelona.

