Intelligent Cargo Systems Agrees Fleetwide Roll Out of CargoMate

Intelligent Cargo Systems, the world leader in providing unique real-time port call visibility to ocean carriers, has extended its agreement with Hapag-Lloyd to provide the carrier’s complete managed ?eet with the CargoMate platform.



CargoMate enables Hapag-Lloyd’s crews and shore-based teams to monitor cargo operations more ef?ciently and safely, while capturing data to further improve route optimization and vessel performance.

“By bringing unprecedented port call data to more vessels, crews and shore-based decision-makers, we’re able to create opportunities for reducing fuel expenditure and emissions across the Hapag-Lloyd ?eet,” says Chris Jones, CEO of Intelligent Cargo Systems, “As a committed development partner since 2017, Hapag-Lloyd’s operational experience has been invaluable in the continuous improvement of the CargoMate platform for the bene?t of all users.”

“This new agreement with Intelligent Cargo Systems underlines our commitment to optimise every port call for the bene?t of our customers,” adds Rajiv Ghose, Senior Director of Network Operations at Hapag-Lloyd. “The CargoMate platform gives our operations teams digitalised insight that is challenging to collect by traditional means. We are looking forward to further optimizing our port stays using the data generated by CargoMate and will continue to work closely with Intelligent Cargo Systems to develop more innovative solutions within the port call optimization space.”

The extended agreement will also allow Hapag-Lloyd to add additional vessels under the same contract terms as it expands its ?eet to meet increasing customer demand.

