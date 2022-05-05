Intellian to Launch Second Manufacturing Factory in South Korea

Image courtesy of Intellian

[By: Intellian]

Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications solutions, has today announced the upcoming launch of another factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, marking an expansion of the company’s HQ base. The new factory, operational from August 2022, is situated 4km from the existing factory, providing seamless expansion. The additional factory will serve increasing customer and partner demand and further power Intellian’s growth trajectory. With 1,702 satellites launched into Earth’s orbit in 2021, the satellite sector has and continues to experience an explosion of development.

Marking Intellian’s second manufacturing location in Korea, this new factory will increase both the company’s production and warehouse capacity by three times. This supercharged capacity provides customers and partners with scalability going forwards, enabling them to meet increasing demand in the growing satellite industry: the global small satellite market reached $4.70 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $10.75 billion in 2028.

The new facility and existing factory will run simultaneously, providing unparalleled production capacity of all existing product lines across maritime and land sectors, including gateway antenna systems, and the recently announced range of flat panel antennas. Increased production across the board will empower Intellian to continue to supply existing and emerging vertical market segments. Enhanced manufacturing capabilities will also act as a core foundation for Intellian’s legacy of innovative technology development to serve the satellite industry.

Comprising four levels of production and one office floor, the launch of this new factory offers an enhanced speed of delivery when it comes to serving partners. With ongoing supply chain challenges elsewhere in the industry, the elevated output from the factory expansion will build on Intellian’s unique capabilities, empowering partners to fulfil even larger scale orders globally.

On a continued journey of ambitious expansion, this news marks a critical step in Intellian’s growth strategy. The new facility will see the continued expansion of the global Intellian team, with significant new talent and capabilities added.

Eric Sung, CEO and President, Intellian, comments, “The launch of the new Pyeongtaek factory comes at an exciting and innovative time for Intellian, building on consistent success in delivering best-in-class solutions to partners and customers. A key step in our wider growth vision, this supercharged production facility and workforce will strengthen Intellian’s historically collaborative relationship with partners and drive continued growth and innovation.”

Ben Swallow, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Strategy, Intellian, on the announcement, “The satellite industry is at an unprecedented juncture, with partners and customers facing exponential demand in both new and existing market verticals. This new factory will support Intellian’s mission to deliver the highest levels of partner and customer service, working together to develop the most innovative technology providing best-in-class solutions.”

