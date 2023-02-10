Intellian FB500 Fully Approved for Inmarsat Fleet Xpress Service

Intellian FB500 Terminal

Intellian is pleased to announce that our Intellian FB500 has been fully approved for use with the Inmarsat Fleet Xpress (FX) service and is now available for integration with Inmarsat FX Fleet Edge for both wholesale and retail customers.



Launched in December 2022, the FB500 unlocks the full potential of Fleet Xpress, available to replace legacy FleetBroadband terminals with the latest technology, or installed as an integrated turnkey solution when paired with Intellian Global Xpress terminals.



The new FB500 from Intellian is a fully featured FleetBroadband terminal, which connects to Inmarsat’s ELERA network using Inmarsat’s latest L-band modem. This flexible, multifunctional terminal can be used either as a primary standalone communications terminal or as a perfect companion to one of Intellian’s market leading GXNX terminals, providing the ideal Fleet Xpress solution.

Product Information

Part Number Description F4-A500-R FB500 19” Rack-mount Type F4-A500-S FB500 Standalone Type

Features

Connects to Inmarsat’s ELERA network using their latest L-band modem

Designed for use as part of an FX installation or as a standalone terminal

‘All-in-one’ solution that includes:

- Automatic switching between WAN and satellite connection

- Wi-Fi antenna and modem

- Firewall

- Soft PABX

AptusNX, our intuitive yet powerful terminal management software

