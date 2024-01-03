Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers President Recognized in New Years Honour

[By: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers]

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the professional body for the commercial shipping industry worldwide, is pleased to announce that its President, Kevin Shakesheff FICS has been recognised in the New Year Honours List 2024. The New Years Honours are appointments marking the achievements and services of extraordinary people across the UK.

Kevin Shakesheff FICS has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for Services to Young People in Business and to the Maritime Industry in his role as Co-Founder of the High Tide Foundation and former Trustee, President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and Education Fund.

Kevin currently holds the position of President of the ICS, having previously served as Chairman from 2007 – 2009. He has been involved in the education of ICS students in South Wales, the North East of England, as well as both nationally and internationally, since 1974.

Kevin is Co-Founder of the High Tide Foundation in Teesside in the North East of England, an organisation for which he served six years as Chairman. High Tide is an independent organisation, funded by business within the community. Linking industry with education, it provides school children with valuable experience of work with a focus on local industry, maritime and shipping roles.

Kevin is currently Chairman, and former Managing Director of Casper Shipping, a leading UK maritime services provider.

Born in Newport, Wales, Kevin is 73 years of age. He lives together with his wife Christine in Hutton Rudby, North Yorkshire. Kevin and Christine have three children, Michael, Katherine and Victoria, as well as seven grandchildren who live in Singapore, North East England and Barcelona. Michael, Katherine, and her husband Graham, are also members of ICS.

In his spare time, as well as spending time with his grandchildren, Kevin enjoys diverse sports including rugby, tennis and golf, as well as the Spanish language and culture.

“It is a tremendous honour to receive this recognition, which comes at a milestone moment in my career, marking 50 years of my involvement with the ICS. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the many colleagues at ICS, High Tide and Casper Shipping with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working over the years. A huge thank you also to my family for all the support and encouragement they continue to provide.” Kevin Shakesheff FICS – President, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone at the ICS, particularly those who have benefitted from his educational work, in congratulating Kevin on the award of his MBE. This is a well-deserved recognition of his service to the maritime industry and a fitting tribute to his commitment to the next generation.” Robert Hill FICS – Director, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.