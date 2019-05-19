Indian Seafarers Welfare Organization Assists Darshini Prem Crew

By MarEx 2019-05-19 03:17:50

The Indian Seafarers Welfare Organization (ISWOT)'s Honourable Chairman N. Reuben Paul visited the Indian-flagged dredger M.V. Darshani Prem on May 15 at Port of Kakinada, India. The crew members have not received their wages since March 2019, and their Provident Fund contributions and income tax have also not been deposited.

The Captain and crew said that there is no food or provisions on board, and crew are purchasing minimum provisions with their own money. There is no diesel on board, and the vessel is in total blackout. Crew and officers are suffering under the conditions, says ISWOT, and some are believed to be highly resentful and frustrated with the company, Mercator Ltd.

N. Reuben Paul has spoken to Ministry officials asking for their immediate action and also sent requested international organizations to extend their assistance and pressure to get the P&I Club to take the steps necessary to obtain crew wages and sign on /off formalities as per MLC 2006.

SEA MISSION, a leading charity for seafarers, has also instructed their local ship welfare visitors to be available to the crew round the clock for any welfare assistance.

