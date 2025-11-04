Indian Register of Shipping at India Maritime Week 2025

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping marked a significant presence at India Maritime Week 2025, reinforcing its leadership in promoting innovation, digitalisation, and sustainable technologies in the maritime sector.

During the event, IRS signed multiple strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and granted key technical approvals that underscore its commitment to advancing India’s maritime capabilities and supporting the nation’s vision for a greener shipping industry.

A highlight of IRS’ participation was the MoU signed with Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd aimed at building capabilities in nuclear energy for maritime applications. This collaboration will focus on exploring safe, efficient, and sustainable nuclear technologies for future maritime propulsion and power solutions.

In a major move towards digital transformation, IRS signed an MoU with Dassault Systèmes to collaborate on Next-Gen Seavolution, a digitalisation initiative aimed at leveraging advanced simulation, data analytics, and lifecycle management tools for the shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem.

IRS also announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of a Green Tug Design developed by Singapore-based Seatech Integrated Technology Pvt Ltd. The innovative design represents a significant step toward cleaner port operations and supports India’s efforts under the Green Tug Transition Programme.

Further strengthening its role as a technical enabler for indigenous innovation, IRS granted approvals to two technologies of Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd – an engine condition monitoring system designed to enhance predictive maintenance and operational efficiency and Torque Sense Shapoli – an innovative torque measurement solution for marine propulsion systems that improves reliability and performance assessment.

The event also featured IRS’ Managing Director as a panellist in the session on Maritime Human Capital, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to workforce development, capacity building, and the integration of emerging technologies in training.

“India Maritime Week 2025 provided a valuable platform to reaffirm IRS’ role as a trusted partner to the maritime industry,” said Mr. P K Mishra, Managing Director, IRS. “Our collaborations in digitalisation, clean energy, and advanced technologies reflect IRS’ commitment to shaping the future of maritime safety, sustainability, and innovation. We remain focused on enabling India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem to achieve global excellence.”