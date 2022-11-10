Indian Church Calls for Release of Seafarers in Captivity in Guinea

[By: Stella Maris]

Bangalore. Nov 10, 2022 - The Office for Labor of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBC) has made an international appeal to facilitate the immediate release of 26 crew members including 16 Indian nationals on the ship ‘MT Heroic Idun’ held in captivity in Guinea for nearly three months.

“The sea farers have been treated as criminals without formalcharges or legal process. This is great maritime injustice,” Bishop Alex Vadukkumthala, Chairman of CBCI Office for Labor and country- in-charge of Apostolate of the Sea (known as Stella Maris) pointed out in a statement on November 10.

Since August 14, the 26 seafarers belonging also to the Philippines, Poland and Sri Lanka besides India have been held up in Guinea.

While appreciating the efforts by the government through its diplomatic channels, Bishop Vadakkumthala urged various networks concerned “to work tirelessly to ensure the release of the seafarers and return to their distressed families.”

