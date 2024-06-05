Inchcape Shipping Services Successfully Acquires Grieg Logistics AS

[By: Inchcape Shipping Services]

Inchcape Shipping Services, a global leader in port agency and marine services, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Grieg Logistics AS from the Grieg Group. This move marks an exciting development, solidifying Inchcape's commitment to servicing customers with quality operations and people in every port.

Under the new ownership, Grieg Logistics will continue to operate under the same name for a period and existing management headed by CEO Stig Trygve Andersen.

The acquisition of Grieg Logistics builds on Inchcape’s commitment to high-quality and reliable service offerings, further strengthening operational capabilities in shipping, raw materials, energy, and governmental services. This commitment will continue under the new ownership, ensuring that our customers receive the same level of excellence they have come to expect from us. Together, Grieg Logistics and Inchcape will strive to build even better solutions for our customers, with a strong focus on digitalisation and customer-centric services.

Grieg Logistics is a renowned brand in and outside Norway with a proud heritage. It operates terminals at Tønsberg, Mosjøen and Skålevik. It has offices in Tønsberg, Larvik, Bergen, Mongstad, Kristiansund and Mosjøen, offering ship agency services all along the Norwegian coastline, mainly with its own staff. The acquisition will strengthen our presence in the Nordics.

"Inchcape Shipping Services and Grieg Logistics complement each other perfectly, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth of our business areas within Inchcape.", said Grieg Logistics CEO, Stig Trygve Andersen.

Inchcape Shipping Services, a portfolio company of private equity fund Epiris, represents clients in over 85% of the world's ports across 60 countries through its network of 247 owned offices. It has established itself as a trusted partner for many of the world's largest and most respected shipping companies across various sectors, including Tanker, Cruise, Dry Bulk, Liner, Government, Ship Manager, and Offshore industries.

Inchcape's acquisition of Grieg Logistics presents an excellent opportunity for both companies to enhance the service we provide our customers. Grieg Logistics will leverage Inchcape's global customer portfolio, digital transformation capabilities, and adherence to global standards and processes. In turn, Inchcape will leverage Grieg Logistics' local knowledge and presence, strong customer relationships, and vast logistics experience.

“Inchcape and Grieg Logistics have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, first formalised in 2019. The partnership facilitated the sharing of technologies and the expansion of port agency support in Norway. We are extremely excited to welcome the Grieg Logistics team into our organisation. We look forward to providing even greater service and coverage to our combined customer base,” said Inchcape Shipping Services CEO Philippe Maezelle.

Inchcape and Grieg Logistics are now poised to offer a refined service that generates even more user value. The local Norwegian expertise that has been at the core of Grieg Logistics' success will continue to be the foundation for this expanded solution.