[By: ThPA S.A.]

The inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal of ThPA S.A., with the name “Alexander the Great”, took place today, at Pier 2 of the Port of Thessaloniki, by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, and the Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior for Macedonia - Thrace, Stathis Konstantinidis, the Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki, Giannis Papageorgiou, the Governor of the Region of Central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas, the Secretary General of Maritime Affairs and Ports, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, the Deputy Governor of the Metropolitan Area of Thessaloniki and President of the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization, Voula Patoulidou, as well as representatives of the business sector, authorities, organizations, media etc.

The New Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”, which began operations in early summer, is significantly expanding the footprint of the Port of Thessaloniki in the cruise sector and substantially upgrades the touristic product of the city and of the broader region, having an overall contribution to the development of the tourism industry. ThPA S.A. implemented a significant investment in infrastructures for the creation of the new Terminal, which covers a total surface of 2,000 square meters, to provide quality service to the cruise ships docking at Pier 2 (quays 9 and 10), as well as their passengers and crew.

As part of the ceremony for the inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, noted: “The development of cruise is a constant, national, growth-oriented goal, from which the country’s tourism records significant benefits. The Port of Thessaloniki is the first to have adopted the automated Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), in accordance with EU Directive 2017/2226. I would like to congratulate ThPA S.A. for this major investment, for the creation of this new, modern Cruise Terminal, which hosts competent authorities (Port Authority, Customs, Passport Control Service), in order for passengers and crews to be serviced quickly and efficiently. This new infrastructure further enhances the touristic product of Thessaloniki, Northern Greece, and the country as a whole.”

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, underlined: “At the Port of Thessaloniki, we are proud of the new Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”. The new terminal is one more significant investment, which upgrades our position in the international port industry and creates additional growth prospects for Thessaloniki. It is a fully equipped terminal that is capable of servicing homeporting and transit arrivals, as well as more than 6,000 passengers and the crews of 2 cruise ships that arrive at the port simultaneously, on an everyday basis. We remain committed to implementing our investment plan for the upgrade of port infrastructures and to closely cooperating with the bodies of Thessaloniki, as we constitute a vital part of the effort for the growth of the city and of the broader Northern Greece region”.