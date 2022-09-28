Inaugural Exhibition for Armach Robotics Shows Hull-Cleaning Solution

Armach Robotics, Inc. (Armach) will be exhibiting at the forthcoming International Workboat Show, 30 November–2 December at the Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA. This will be the first time exhibiting their robotics as a service model for proactive in-water hull cleaning of a ship at the International Workboat.

Earlier this year, Armach, a spin-off company from marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc. (Greensea), unveiled its first post-prototype autonomous Hull Service Robot (HSR), built on Greensea’s industry leading OPENSEA open architecture software platform. The Armach HSR is the technology that makes efficient and scalable proactive in-water hull cleaning possible, and overcomes many of the issues and limitations associated with reactive hull cleaning.

“We are all excited to be exhibiting at Workboat for the first time this year” says Rob Howard, VP Growth and Strategy at Armach. ''There has been tremendous interest in our robotic service since our official launch in March and we are really looking forward to meeting with the Ship Owners, Fleet Managers and other ship maintenance stakeholders in attendance, to move those discussions forward.“

Armach is offering their proactive in water hull cleaning solution through a subscription service that will ensure the ship's hull is always operating at peak efficiency driving down fuel consumption and lowering emissions. This service approach also reduces acquisition and maintenance cost of an asset, and provides an assurance of always working with, and benefitting from, the latest technology in hardware and operating system for the ship owners.

Last month Armach was identified as “Solution to Watch” having been shortlisted for The Biofouling Innovation Challenge, an initiative by The Ocean Opportunity Lab and World Ocean Council.

For more information about Armach’s proactive in-water cleaning service, please visit them on booth 418 at the International Workboat Show.

