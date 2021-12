IHC Hytech Under New Ownership

[By: Royal IHC]

Royal IHC announces that on the 24th of December it has sold IHC Hytech B.V. (Hytech) to a number of private investors who have established Pommec Hytech Holding B.V. Buyers plan to merge the operations of Hytech with those of Pommec B.V. (Pommec).

Hytech specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality, professional diving and hyperbaric equipment. Hytech designs, produces and delivers innovative, sustainable and integrated equipment for the diving, governmental, tunneling, life support and medical markets. Other than the medical market, Pommec is currently active in all markets that Hytech operates in. Pommec is currently located in Bergen op Zoom. Buyers plan to locate combined operations of Hytech and Pommec at Hytech’s location in Raamsdonksveer.

IHC Hytech is a highly specialist company in the area of hyperbaric equipment. It is a highly reputable player for both new build as well as service. The company was originally acquired by Royal IHC because Royal IHC intended to build Dive Support Vessels. The changed market situation in the offshore market meant that this never materialized. Fortunately, the governmental market held up. On top, Hytech diversified its product offering into amongst others the market for medical hyperbaric chambers and the market for tunneling equipment. The company is successful in these markets. Through the planned merger with competitor Pommec, a leading ‘go to’ market player for hyperbaric equipment will be shaped.

Gerben Eggink, CEO of Royal IHC, stated: “We have always been proud to have such high-end technology in our product portfolio. Last year, during the reorganization of Royal IHC, Hytech was labeled as non-core for Royal IHC. I am happy that we found a good strategic home for Hytech. The sale of Hytech successfully concludes the divestment of our non-core businesses.”

Marcel Beckers, Owner Solyse Invest and representing Pommec Hytech Holding, stated: “The Pomme family and I are very proud that the merger of Pommec B.V. and IHC Hytech B.V., two companies with a joint existence of 75 years, results into a powerful enterprise with a top-3 position worldwide. Pommec Hytech is an innovative frontrunner in the supply of high-end systems and services in specialized markets all over the world. A company that ‘BV Nederland’ can be proud of as well.”



