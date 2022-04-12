IHC Dredging Introduces Operations Monitoring on its Beavers

Image courtesy of IHC Dredging

[By: IHC Dredging]

To achieve optimal use of IHC Dredging assets and to increase operational efficiency, an operations monitoring dashboard is now offered on all new Beaver® vessels.

Understanding how an asset performs is vital to maximising operational efficiency and earning potential. With data driven intelligence, IHC Dredging provides insight and performance control to its customers.

Accessible via desktop and mobile, operational data of a fleet is presented in an easy-to-understand dashboard. Customers can see an overview of their fleet, pinpoint the location of every asset and track performance. Alarms and notifications provide useful information, especially for maintenance and downtime. The dashboard provides a complete picture of the performance of an asset, allowing for 24/7 monitoring. It was co-created with customers and validated in several pilots.

The operations monitoring dashboard will be included on all newly built Beaver® vessels. It can also be retrofitted onto existing Beaver® vessels that meet certain technical criteria (additional fees applicable).

Catina Geselschap, Director PMG Dredging Standard Modular vessels, commented: “Having insight is the essence of operational efficiency, a key topic for our customers. With operations monitoring, first line support and consultancy on demand, we enable our customers to stay on top of their operation. They can see, in real time, if their assets are performing as expected and production is being realised.”

With adjustments suitable to meet specific customer needs, the operations monitoring dashboard can ultimately be implemented on a wider range of IHC Dredging vessels. Operations monitoring is a key component in Royal IHC’s ambition to develop digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and allow for a more sustainable performance.



