IEC Telecom Becomes an Official Starlink Reseller

Image courtesy of IEC Telecom

[By: IEC Telecom]

Leading international satellite service operator IEC Telecom has kickstarted 2023 by introducing an innovative suite of services and solutions powered by Starlink. The new service portfolio has been designed to address specific communication requirements of a range of satcom users, from home office workers to international enterprises and maritime businesses.

This announcement follows the signing of the reseller agreement between Starlink and IEC Telecom, which took place in December 2022.

“Covid-19 and the political turbulence of 2022 shed light on the importance of having uninterrupted connectivity, not only as means of business continuity but also in relation to safety and in-time response to unforeseen circumstances,” explains Erwan Emilian, CEO of IEC Telecom Group. “Our new service portfolio, powered by Starlink, will offer a comprehensive solution for remote operations on land and at sea.”

Easy-to-deploy new land solutions by Starlink are designed to offer maximum flexibility for mobile units and fixed deployments. Through OneGate by IEC Telecom, HQ remains in control of its remote units, enabled by an advanced network management toolkit. Customised solutions have been developed for humanitarian missions, energy/mining/utility enterprises, transportation companies and more.

The new maritime solutions offer the same advantages plus a range of IEC Telecom services specific to offshore use. Compact and easy to set up, the Starlink kits, are suitable for all vessel types, including yachting, commercial shipping, ferries, and cruise ships.

This development happens comes at a time when LEO-powered systems are gaining momentum and the global satellite communications service market is predicted to reach $40 billion by 2030 at an annual growth rate of 7%. Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology will take centre stage in this process, accounting for 40% of this market.

