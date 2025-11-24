IDsure & Bahamas Maritime Authority to Deliver First Seafarer Record Book

[By: IDsure]

IDsure is honored to announce its strategic partnership with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) to introduce the world’s first fully digital, mobile-ready, and tamper-proof Seafarer Record Book, issued directly to seafarers in a secure, identity-verified manner. This breakthrough sets a new global benchmark for trust, speed, and transparency in maritime credentialing.

Through a seamless integration between BMA’s BORIS enterprise system and the secure IDsure platform, seafarers will now receive their credentials instantly after identity verification- eliminating delays, manual submissions, and paper-based administration. Shipowners, crew managers, and training institutions will also benefit from significantly streamlined processes and automatic data exchange.

“We are extremely proud that the Bahamas Maritime Authority has chosen IDsure for this pioneering initiative,” said Jesper Holmgren, CEO, IDsure. “Together, we are delivering a secure, verifiable digital Seafarer Record Book - available on the go, issued in minutes, and protected by advanced identity assurance. This partnership brings the maritime world into a new era of digital trust.”

“The Bahamas Maritime Authority is committed to continuous improvement and the responsible use of technology to enhance the services we provide to our seafarers and industry partners,” said Capt. Kapila Malawwethanthri, Deputy Director, Seafarers & Manning Department, BMA.

The integration also connects BMA-approved training centers directly to the authority. When a center issues a certificate via IDsure, BMA receives it instantly through BORIS, strengthening regulatory oversight and reducing the administrative burden on institutions managing thousands of records annually.

Development work between IDsure and BMA is progressing as planned, and BMA has begun informing shipowners, managers, and training providers about the upcoming digital issuance process. A separate launch announcement will follow once the new service goes live.