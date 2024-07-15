ICS Türkiye Branch Celebrates its Inauguration in Istanbul

[By: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers]

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), the professional body for the commercial shipping industry worldwide, announces the inauguration of its Türkiye branch in Istanbul. This marks the Institute’s 27th branch, following the Controlling Council meeting in London in late 2022.

The ICS Türkiye branch, now up and running for 18 months, celebrated its official branch inauguration in Istanbul with a special ceremony at the Lütfi Kirdar Congress Center followed by the prestigious Bosphorus Shipbrokers Dinner on Friday 28 June 2024.

Applauding success

“In recent years, Council representatives have been impressed by what the ICS Türkiye development branch leaders have been able to achieve. We are delighted to formally welcome Turkey as the Institute’s 27th branch. Standing here today, I can feel a sense of pride in the room. Please keep going by developing membership in this region and expanding our educational offerings to students.” Luis Bernat FICS, ICS International Chairman.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bahadir Tonguç FICS and the entire team involved in establishing the branch here in Türkiye. It’s been a long journey, and we know it’s not easy getting such an initiative off the ground. Thank you for never giving up and showing the rest of us what can be achieved with absolute passion and determination.” Robert Hill FICS, ICS Director.

“This is a journey that began in 2012 when an ICS member had an idea that was quickly supported by professionals working in shipping in Türkiye. It steadily grew over the years to the forming of a leadership group, the hosting of events, the development of teaching resources and local exam centres to support students, and the qualification of new members. We are delighted to be recognised by our peers and look forward to growing the membership and education programme in Türkiye and contributing to the Institute as the global organisation for shipping professionals.

We have always felt the support of the 'Turkish Chamber of Shipping' (IMEAK DTO), the umbrella organisation of our maritime sector, and the 'Shipbrokers Association' (GBD), with whom we have embarked on this path together. We would like to express our gratitude to the President of the Turkish Chamber of Shipping, Mr. Tamer K?ran, and the President of the Shipbrokers Association, Mr. ?smail ?ahin FICS, for their support in achieving official branch status. We also extend our thanks to our dear friend Mr. Nikos Marmatsouris FICS, who has been with us throughout this endeavour. I am grateful to all the members and the board of directors of ICS Türkiye who have contributed to this significant milestone.” Bahadir Tonguç, ICS Türkiye Chairperson

A new committee

Within the few weeks following the inauguration ceremony, the new ICS Türkiye Chairperson will be elected by the branch committee. The new Chairperson will lead the branch for the coming two years.

Türkiye-based shipping students and members of the Institute now have an established local branch. The branch is responsible for growing the membership and education programme and coordinating events, workshops, and examination centres in Türkiye. With its representation at Institute Controlling Council meetings, the Türkiye branch will join other branches in playing an integral and influential role in the overall development of the Institute.

Bosphorus Shipbrokers Dinner

The celebrations continued at the Bosphorus Shipbrokers Dinner on Friday 28 June, organised biannually by the Turkish Shipbrokers Association. The event, attended by many ICS Fellows and Members among some 2650 guests, marked the 6th edition of the popular gathering, attracting shipping professionals from far and wide.