Hyundai Heavy Industries & CADMATIC Sign Technical Cooperation MOU

By The Maritime Executive 06-11-2020 03:49:25

On April 2020, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and CADMATIC signed a technical cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of next-generation design systems.

Through this MOU, the two companies will carry out cooperation while maintaining the technology partnership to develop next-generation design systems that will be applied to the latest technologies, such as AI, Big Data analysis, advanced modeling and drawing automation. This system will be the basis of digital twins for ship design.

According to Mr. Mehryar Delalat, Director of New Business Development at CADMATIC, the company established a Korean branch (Representative Yu Seong-man) last year as well as a domestic sales and technical support system.

CEO of CADMATIC Jukka Rantala is happy to be partnering with HHI in developing a next-generation design system and digital capability enhancement project.

“It is not only related to data-driven shipbuilding, but also to our information management tools such as the eShare information portal to engineering, maintenance, and operation data, the eBrowser file-based 3D viewer and project review tool, as well as our eGo tablet solution. We will focus all our technologies and capabilities to provide a total solution for smart design operation at HHI. We will do our best to ensure a successful transition to a completely digitalized system,” says Mr. Rantala.

